Yadah on a wing and a prayer

By Tadious Manyepo

Yadah chairman, Everson Chatambudza, has admitted the Premiership club are battling to keep their heads above the water.

The club, who survived relegation on the final day of the season, are bankrolled by the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries which have thousands of partners across the globe.

“We are always in contact with our players, always trying to address their welfare,’’ said Chatambudza.

“Things are very difficult, you maybe aware that Yadah FC is sponsored mainly by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and, with the current restrictions on congregations, it’s not too easy.

“Financially, things are tough but we are trying, as a team, to keep a smile on everyone’s face.

“At the end of the day, player welfare is paramount, as far as the team is concerned.

“We are trying hard, running around everyday, to make sure we remain afloat.

“We remain hopeful that things will continue improving and businesses will start growing.

“As it stands, we are looking forward to the start of the season and we await for ZIFA and PSL to signal to resume preparations for the season.”

Coach Genesis Mangombe has been trying his best to keep the players fit.

The gaffer, who mastered the Great Escape, said he has been working hard during the lockdown.

“It’s been difficult to manage players in this pandemic but, as a gaffer, at times you need to make sure that your boys are in good shape and are staying according to the rules set by the Government,” said Mangombe.

“As for fitness, I divided them according to their locations, in groups of fours and fives.

“I have given them specific programmes from Tuesday to Friday and I’m happy with the response.

“I work together with my assistants, who number more than five, and they are scattered in most, if not all locations, in Harare where my players live.

“That is an advantage for us as that means there is less chance for my players to be involved in unconventional games (money games).”

Midfielder Leeroy Mavhunga and Enock Karembo moved to cross-town rivals CAPS United while goalkeeper Issa Ali was snatched by ambitious Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Yadah, however, made one of the biggest signings when they took on board former Dynamos utility player, Godfrey Mukambi. The Herald