Prince arrives in Tanzania

By Fungai Muderere

Former Highlanders forward Prince Dube reunited with his ex-Bosso teammate Bruce Kangwa at Tanzanian club Azam on Saturday.

Azam is also home to ex-FC Platinum player Never Tigere.

Dube (22), the Young Warriors’ captain, agreed terms with Azam following a deal that was brokered by his manager Gibson Mahachi last week.

“I can confirm that Prince Dube arrived in Tanzania yesterday (Saturday). He signed a two-year straight contract with Azam. He got a good contract and we hope to see the player doing well in the Tanzanian Vodacom Premier League,” said Mahachi.

Dube left Bosso in the July transfer window of 2017 to join South Africa Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United where he struggled to break into the team and was loaned to fellow PSL side Black Leopards on a season’s loan to get some game time.

The striker however opted out of SuperSport United two years before his deal expired to resuscitate his career at Highlanders together with Bukhosi Sibanda, who walked out on Cape Town-based National First Division club Ubuntu in 2018.

Dube has been on the radar of some South African and French sides, with scouts having followed the player’s progress in Zimbabwe in the last games of the 2019 season but he opted to join the trek to East Africa.

After retracing his footsteps to Bosso, the striker was crowned Zimbabwe’s 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up after enjoying a dazzling season during which he literally carried Bosso’s hopes in the league campaign. The Chronicle