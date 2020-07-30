Council director granted $10 000 bail

Harare City Council human resources director Matthew Marara, who is facing charges of corruptly parcelling out residential stands in his previous post of housing director was yesterday freed on $10 000 bail by the High Court.

Marara, who was being represented by lawyer Tsitsi Mazikana, was granted bail by Justice Benjamin Chikowero. He is being charged with criminal abuse of office after he was allegedly involved in the illegal creation and sale of 150 stands in Kuwadzana, prejudicing council of US$1 141 779.

Marara was denied bail when he initially appeared in the magistrates court, with the State arguing he was likely to interfere with witnesses, who are his subordinates. The State argued that Marara had already caused one of the council employees to lose a job.

Accusations against him were that in 2017 and 2018 Marara teamed up with 12 others and connived to create private stands from council land in Kuwadzana for personal gain.

They allegedly identified open spaces in Kuwadzana 3, 4, 5 and 6 without an application for change of land use, they then created fictitious pay schemes and fraudulent layout plans. The Herald