Armed robbers raid 500kg gold ore

Six suspected armed robbers raided a mine in Kadoma last Monday night and got away with 500kg of gold ore, which they loaded into an ox-drawn cart after attacking two security guards manning the premises.

Police have since arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

The incident occurred at Mhofela Syndicate Mine and the two suspects are assisting police to track their accomplices, who are still at large.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the theft of gold ore occurred on July 20.

“The suspects, together with six others still at large, stormed the mine during the night and harassed two security guards on duty before stealing 500kg of gold ore which was loaded into an ox-drawn cart,” he said.

“One of the guards managed to escape and raised alarm. Investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects.”

The two suspects were arrested in Kadoma.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise since the beginning of this year, with businesspeople, mines and illegal money changers, being targeted across the country.

Most of the cases occur during the night and some of the suspects have been arrested, while others remain at large.

Early this month, six robbers armed with stones and axes raided a mine in Gwanda and got away with four tonnes of gold ore, R700 and a Samsung cellphone after attacking five people who were sleeping in a room.

The incident happened at BN Syndicate Mine, Ruthgate, in Gwanda and police arrested three of the suspects — Wiston Ndlovu (31), Decent Moyo (25) and Ashton Moyo (29).

In May, police arrested seven people for allegedly robbing two gold miners of R11 500, US$20 and 600kg of gold ore at Goodcow Mine in Maphisa, Matabeleland South province. The Herald