Clive Augusto: Zim Golden Boot winner faces axe in South Africa

By Eddie Chikamhi

Clive Augusto is on the verge of becoming the latest Zimbabwean Golden Boot winner to fail to last the distance in the South African Premiership.

The 25-year old’s struggles are a repeat of his Golden Boot predecessors, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Dominic Chungwa.

The duo failed to go beyond six months, into their contracts in South Africa, after they had left Zimbabwe with high profiles.

Sources say Augusto, and compatriot Gabriel Nyoni, could be in the firing line at Maritzburg United.

Augusto achieved a remarkable feat last year after he finished top of the domestic goal-scoring charts after featuring in only half the season.

The former Chicken Inn man bagged 14 goals from 17 games and the fine run caught the eyes of the Super Disk outfit who, immediately signed him, in August last year.

But, he has been struggling to command a starting place in the team.

Sources said the club were considering replacing the 25-year-old, who neither scored a goal nor contributed an assist, after featuring in six league games and three cup appearances for The Team of Choice.

“Augusto left Zimbabwe with so much promise but he hasn’t lived up to the billing,’’ the sources said.

“He has hardly played the game for Maritzburg United and his future is not certain. The club is seriously considering options.’’

Interestingly, all the Castle Lager Premiership Golden Boot winners in the last three seasons were signed by South African clubs.

Chungwa was picked by Polokwane City, who are home to goalkeeper George Chigova and Walter Musona, in January 2018.

But, the striker only lasted seven months as he was offloaded in July and traced his way back to CAPS United. In his 12 appearances for Polokwane City, he only scored twice.

Chungwa, who turned 34 in January this year, is now looking to have a strong finish to his career in Zambia where he signed for modest side Lumwana Radiants.

Chinyengetere also failed to seize the opportunity when he was signed by Baroka in January last year. He was sent out on loan back to FC Platinum last July.

The same fate now faces Augusto.

Reports coming from South Africa suggest Nyoni, who joined the side after a brief stint with CAPS United in July 2019, could also be discarded at the end of the season. The speedster has been plagued by injuries. He has featured in 10 league games and two cup matches. The Herald