Mnangagwa’s son grabs former G40 member’s farm

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Kudakwashe, has grabbed a 17-hectare farm that belongs to former Zanu PF Masvingo provincial commissar and Bikita South MP Jeppy Jaboon.

Jaboon has reportedly approached the court challenging the seizure of his 17-hectare farm in Hippo Valley, Chiredzi arguing there was no justification for the takeover of his farm.

“I was allocated my farm five years ago, but a war veteran, Romeo Bande, immediately occupied my land.

“I later managed to get my offer letter, but before I began farming, I received a letter of cancellation of my offer from the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri.

“Kudakwashe immediately called to tell me that he is now the new owner. If what they did was legal, why then did he phone me? I have already taken the matter to court in a bid to seek redress.”

Responding to the allegations, Kudakwashe claimed that he was allocated the farm after Jaboon abandoned it saying it was too small.

“Yes, I can confirm that the farm I was allocated was originally allocated to Jeppy Jaboon, but it is reported he refused to take it up because he was saying it was too small.

“I was told he refused to accept the farm, arguing that as a powerful Zanu-PF member in Masvingo, he could not be allocated such a small farm. He even refused to take the offer letter. He was the party’s provincial political commissar by then.

“When I applied for a farm, I was given the same farm which he is now claiming to be his. In fact, I found that a war veteran was already using the farm although he had no offer letter. So, I am surprised if he is saying I have grabbed his farm,” Kudakwashe said.

Recently the late former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Robert Zhuwao approached the High Court seeking an order to stop Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry from occupying his Zvimba farm.