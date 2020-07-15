PSL clubs ready to welcome Ghana great Muntari to South Africa

Sulley Muntari could be heading to the Premier Soccer League after his agent revealed he is in talks with a “few teams” for the former AC Milan midfielder.

The 35-year-old Ghanaian international has enjoyed a varied and successful career in Europe.

After joining Udinese in Italy from Liberty Professionals, Muntari went on to star for the likes of Inter Milan, Portsmouth and AC Milan.

He most recently played for Albacete and is considering ending his career in South Africa.

Agent Sipho Shaven told KickOff: “There were discussions about many PSL teams, but Kaizer Chiefs has never been part of the plan to bring him here because of the transfer ban they are currently faced with.

“We have been in contact with a few teams including one team in Gauteng and another one in KwaZulu-Natal that have shown huge interest.

“Unfortunately, I can’t reveal their names at the moment. We must understand the business of football and give respect to the clubs we are talking to.

“It’s not about money but his desire to play in the PSL. He has achieved a lot in his football career in Europe and obviously he is not only bringing his talent but also his experience.” – TEAMtalk media