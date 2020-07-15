King 98 strikes Diamond in Tanzania

Rising hip-hop singer King 98 has struck a major deal on the continent after collaborating with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz on a video titled “Kachiri” that will be released today on Trace Africa.

Diamond Platnumz is currently one of the biggest artistes on the continent and recently made history when he became the first African musician to get one billion views on YouTube.

King 98 has already made waves on the regional hip-hop scene and his collaboration with Diamond Platnumz is likely to open new avenues for him on the international scene.

Having worked with other continental stars like Nasty C from South Africa and Nigeria’s Davido, King 98 is on a mission to spread wings internationally.

He is going on a similar way with Jah Prayzah, who has also collaborated with Diamond Platnumz and Davido among other international stars.

King 98’s collaboration with Diamond Platnumz was shot in Tanzania and the whole project from inking the deal to the release took three months.

The hip-hop singer’s spokesperson Steven Tsikirayi said they are excited about the collaboration, which saw the young singer learning a lot from the big star of Africa’s current crop of singers.

“King 98 has already written his own success stories on the continent and it was easy for Diamond Platnumz to work with him on the collaboration,” said Tsikirayi.

“The video will be on Trace Africa tomorrow (today) and it will be on YouTube on Friday. King 98 made the decision to fuse hip-hop and other African genres to create a beat that resonates with the Afro-fusion vibe.

“Diamond was amazed by the young man’s talent and he commended his zeal and vision. We promise our fans that this is going to be one of the best videos from the young singer and we know it will make a mark.”

King 98 has made a name for himself on the local scene through working with many young artistes and assisting his elders in the industry in various ways.

He made headlines when he embarked on a schools’ tour with Nasty C late last year and also exhibited his philanthropic side when he donated various goods and cash to fellow musicians to cushion them from the effects of Covid-19.

Last month he donated to the elderly and disadvantaged children in Chivhu through Alfred Dondo Foundation.

The singer said he is looking forward to a mega show with Diamond Platnumz when Covid-19-induced restrictions are relaxed to allow public showbiz activities. The Herald