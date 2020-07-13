Parirenyatwa staff test positive for Covid-19

By Fiona Ruzha

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals says investigations are underway to identify the source of infection after two of their staff tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The hospital’s public relations manager Linos Dhire said two out of the 26 staff members who had just completed one of their shifts at the hospital’s Covid-19 Centre tested positive last week Thursday after tests had been done the day before.

“Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has three teams working in the Covid-19 Centre and this has occurred in one of the teams.

“The team has just completed their second weekly shift and underwent routine testing on day 8 after their shift while in mandatory quarantine.

“Those who tested positive were immediately transferred to a designated isolation facility where they are getting appropriate care.

“The rest of the team members remain in quarantine awaiting further testing on day 14,” he said.

As of yesterday, the country recorded three more deaths while the number of local transmission continue to spike since the beginning of last week. H-Metro