SA minibuses defy restrictions on passenger capacity

Operators of minibuses in South Africa are defying a government directive to reduce passenger capacity.

A one-day strike was held last week against the government's relief package (Picture by AFP)
Government had allowed the minibuses to operate at 70% capacity as part of safety measures after stringent restrictions.

But the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) told drivers to carry passengers to full capacity after its scheduled meeting with transport ministry officials failed to take place.

Local media report that commuters are boarding the minibuses and occupying all seats without complaining.

The operators last week went on strike to protest against the government’s relief package of nearly $300 (£240) per registered driver which they say is too little. BBC News

