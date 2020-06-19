Mwonzora’s daughter Bertha speaks on alleged ‘death threats’ directed at her father

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Bertha Mwonzora, the daughter of opposition MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has said that the Movement for Democratic Change is now a flagship of division in the country and spoke about what she claims were death threats directed at her father.

On Thursday, Bertha appeared agitated in a video published by Nehanda TV, in which she claimed that a certain people wanted to kill her father for his alleged links with the ruling Zanu PF.

She said it was a “blatant” lie that her father was a Zanu PF agent and accused leaders of the MDC rival faction, the MDC Alliance for causing divisions in the country.

“There was actually a poster circulating urging people to murder him on sight because he is a Zanu PF agent. It is a blatant lie, nor is he Zanu PF in any capacity as if that’s a reason to murder someone. We have had death threats, fake screenshots, you name it.

“All of that hate and all of that animosity simply because certain people don’t agree with him.

“MDC used to be a party taught to us as a people’s champion, a safe place for democracy now it has become a flagship of division at the time which we most need to be united simply because some people do not want to abide with the law.

“We become so divided even in our own respective parties and I think we are all tired of that. We are tired of that hate. We are tired of ignorance. Right now there are Zimbabweans enduring the unendurable. We are in a political, social and economic free-fall.

“There are Zimbabweans suffering and dying undignified deaths and you can bet, they don’t care who is in charge as long as that person in charge is getting things done, ” Bertha added.

Mwonzora is accused of colluding with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in attempts to wrestle control of the main opposition MDC Alliance from its current leader Nelson Chamisa. Nehanda Radio