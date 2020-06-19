Gomwe in hot soup over Kazembe, Matiza and Madiro comments

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF continues its purge of so-called “party malcontents” with the latest being its Harare Province issuing a prohibition order against District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Godwin Gomwe for indiscipline after he targeted two ministers and a provincial chair for criticism.

Oliver Chidawu, interim Zanu PF chairperson for Harare Metropolitan Province has claimed that the ruling party wants to suspend Gomwe for posting on social media statements meant to tarnish Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Mike Madiro.

Madiro is the Zanu PF provincial chairman for Manicaland. Chidawu said Gomwe’s case would be determined by the Zanu PF’s National Disciplinary Committee.

“We have submitted our recommendations to the National Disciplinary Committee to suspend Cde Gomwe from carrying any party activities until he is cleared of charges levelled against him.

“You posted several social media messages that went viral accusing the above of not defending His Excellency the President when he was under attack in the old dispensation.

“The meeting resolved to recommend to institute disciplinary proceedings against you by the National Disciplinary Committee, said Chidawu.

Gomwe, however told State Media that Chidawu had no authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against him.

“Yes, I received a prohibition order from the acting provincial chairman Cde Chidawu, he said. Unfortunately he does not have the right to give me a prohibition order since he is not a substantive chairman. I will carry on with my duties as the DCC 2 chairperson,” Gomwe said.

Only last week Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu was expelled from the ruling party last week for allegedly suggesting that Mnangagwa needed to have dialogue with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

This comes at a time when the ruling Zanu PF party is also experiencing squabbles with the latest being in the party’s war veterans community. Nehanda Radio