Step down: Caps boss told

By Fungai Muderere

Belgium-based former Caps United player Cephas Chimedza has called for the club’s vice-president Nhamo Tutisani to step down.

Tutisani came close to being manhandled by a group of players at his offices in Harare on Tuesday after a fallout over unpaid salaries. The players and the Harare businessman exchanged harsh words and insults after the players confronted him demanding their outstanding dues.

The players claim they have not been paid for two months. The stand-off is reportedly over $480 000 Caps United received from NetOne upon termination of their sponsorship deal.

NetOne terminated their sponsorship, saying it wants to redirect its corporate social responsibility to fighting Covid-19. This also affected Highlanders, who the mobile network operator was also sponsoring.

The Caps players wanted the termination settlement to be used to pay their salaries. The money is enough to cover about two months of their salaries.

The players claimed they had heard from their Bosso colleagues that they had been paid part of their dues after the club received the same amount after termination of their deal that was supposed to end next year.

The Caps players received a tongue-lashing from Tutisani, who threatened winger Phineas Bhamusi and striker John Zhuwawu with expulsion from the club.

Chimedza believes Tutisani is no longer fit to remain in office following his public relations disaster.

“In a normal and serious setup, the vice-president will be expected to step down. Whatever the situation, the club should communicate well with the players and always find a solution. It’s high time he (Tutisani) gets exposed. Players can’t continue being treated like that. Then they expect the corporate world to be involved,” Chimedza tweeted.

Caps president Farai Jere has acknowledged that the situation could have been avoided with better communication. The Chronicle