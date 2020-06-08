System Tazvida’s widow speaks out

By Trust Khosa

Barbara Mabuyaye, widow to the late Fanuel “System” Tazvida, says the Covid-19 lockdown has taught her to adjust her lifestyle.

It has been 21 years since Tazvida’s death and Barbra says she has mastered the art of hustling to eke out a living.

“I’m one person who is as good as a hustler to sustain myself.

“For the past 21 years after my husband’s death, it has not been easy for me to bring food on the table.

“I always thank the Almighty for his love because I have been able to take care of myself of course with the help of others,” she said.

Asked how she was managing to sustain herself during the ongoing lockdown, she said:

“It has not been easy to adjust for many during this era because so many things have changed.

“In my case, I had no choice but to know my priorities so that I don’t strain myself.

“As widow, I have realised that I can’t keep mourning but embrace the new challenges.

“In my case I am now living on a shoe-string budget because all is not well even for the working class.”

She added:

“Covid-19 has come with its lessons because if you look closely you will see that a lot has changed.

“It’s high time that we think outside the box as widows and learn to work hard and stop waiting for handouts.

“I have also realised that strong connections and links work.” H-Metro