Murwira on Mapeza ‘fallout’

By Blessing Malinganiza

After he was named among the soccer stars finalists list owing to his exploits at Ngezi Platinum in 2018, Godknows Murwira switched to FC Platinum the following season.

And when most were expecting the utility player to make the grade at Mandava and continue with his form, he struggled to break into the starting line-up.

Then coach Norman Mapeza stuck on Raphael Mudiviwa on the right-back position subsequent to Murwira’s loan move to Dynamos.

While Murwira was at Pure Platinum Play, it emerged that Mapeza vowed not to play him since he was brought in by the executive without his approval.

Murwira finally broke the silence over the issue in an interview with H-Metro saying there is no bad blood between him and his former coach.

“Those rumours are not true because it’s him (Mapeza) who called me saying that we want to sign you.

“It’s only that people decided to come up with their theories, otherwise we had a good working relationship.

“And up to now we still have a good relationship, he is like a father to me,” he said.

The Dynamos player said a lot happens when a player makes a move.

Murwira signed a two-year contract with the Zvishavane miners which ends at the end of the year.

“I’m still weighing options and will hear from FC Platinum or Dynamos either way, it will be a good deal.

“Though personally I feel a move outside Zimbabwe won’t be a bad idea that is if I get interest from foreign clubs.

“But I’m hopeful that I will attract foreign clubs soon because I still feel that time is still on my side,” he said.

The former Ngezi Platinum star had a great season at the club which saw him being on the 2018 soccer stars best 11.

But it seemed like he lost form when he joined FC Platinum. When asked what happened to his form he said:

“I didn’t get enough game time and I would say that is the reason. And that’s the reason why I asked to be loaned to Dynamos so that I can get enough game time and get my form back.

“But the injury ruined that and I think that’s just a setback, I will be back stronger as I am healing,” he said. H-Metro