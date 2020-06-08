Court stops Khupe from replacing MPs

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court judge Justice Joseph Mafusire on Monday granted the MDC Alliance a relief order blocking the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T from replacing recalled legislators, Lilian Timveous and Thabitha Khumalo.

The judgement followed an urgent application filed by Timveous and Khumalo seeking an order barring the MDC-T and the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda from replacing them as lawmakers after they were recalled in April.

Their lawyer, Charles Kwaramba confirmed the matter was heard last week and an interdict was on Monday granted to stop the MDC-T from replacing the recalled Members of Parliament.

“They filed an application to stop their replacement pending the determination of the application that they have brought to challenge their recall. We sought an interdict from filling the posts that have been created in the various state institutions and parliament and senate.

“What has happened is that the court has granted an order to stop the Mwonzora and Khupe led group from replacing those who have been recalled,” said Kwaramba.

MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende also confirmed the relief order.

“We have just won our case at the High Court before Justice Mafusire. MDC-T Khupe and Mwonzora have been barred from replacing those recalled pending the court’s determination of the legality of the recalls,” Hwende said.

Timveous and Khumalo had told the court that there were high chances that their positions will be filled if the court does not intervene.

“Applicants cannot wait until 6th respondent gazettes the vacancies for them to act. That will amount to waiting for the day of reckoning to arrive,” read the other part of the application.