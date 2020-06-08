Marabha on recovery path

By Latwell Nyangu

Comedian Charles “Marabha” Merisi is on the recovery path following overwhelming support from well-wishers.

The entertainer fell sick last week before his condition was shared on social media.

Following the sad development, well-wishers have been sending donations in the form of money and footing for medical bills.

Samuel Manjalima, who is part of the team that is making sure the tooth-gapped artiste recovers, said the support is overwhelming.

“We want to thank the well-wisher who transferred us to Omega Private Hospital where he was treated well.

“He then went for all the tests and we now await for results today at 9am.”

Manjalima said they were impressed by Marabha’s recovery.

“He is recovering well and we are seeing great change.

“But he had a slight problem on Saturday.

“Akadonha futi but it was only for a few minutes unlike mazuva mamwe ese aidonha for five hours or more.

“We are seeing great change which is making us hopeful.

“We are also delighted to see Ministry Youth coming to assist and we are meeting with them today.

“We want to thank our fans for being there for their actor.

“Dai pasina ivo, dai zvisina kumira mushe, they have been very supportive.

“The donations are coming and some are promising to build him a house since we said, there is more to support him apart from medication,” he added. H-Metro