Mnangagwa running scared: Chamisa

By Blessed Mhlanga

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has said the government is running scared of the people and it is time to boot President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of his lawyer, Thabani Mpofu’s initial court appearance, Chamisa said Mnangagwa had surpassed former President Robert Mugabe in dictatorship levels and should be ousted.

“This is a banana republic, so you can also see the banana conduct of Mr Mnangagwa.

“We never thought he could be worse than Mugabe, but he has proved Mugabe to be a toddler.

“He has proved that in terms of dictatorship, Mugabe is banana in pyjamas a cartoon level.

“He has really taken dictatorship to another level.

“And we will have to show Mr Mnangagwa the way that dictators are supposed to be shown, they have to exit the people’s spaces,” Chamisa said.

He said dispite the victimisation, Mpofu was in good spirits and determined to continue with his work.

“The lawyer is in good spirits, he knows that in a dictatorship, when you are a lawyer, you are misconstrued to be an opponent of the state yet he is only doing his professional duty to represent those who are supposed to be represented,” said Chamisa.

The opposition leader, who is at the centre of a power struggle to control the heart and soul of the opposition said it was time for SADC, the African Union and international community to intervene in the internal politics of Harare.

“We have to bring to the attention, not only to SADC, but the international community, and off course Zimbabweans because none but ourselves at the end of the day and we must say enough is enough.

“We can’t continue like this, people are suffering. We had Murambatsvina two, all the problems we are seeing, this perpetual lockdown.

“No clarity in terms of when the lockdown is going to end.

“People have no livelihoods, people are actually locked up in their houses.

“Their houses have become dens of poverty and prisons where they cannot persue livihoods so we have to make sure that we bring this to a stop,” he said. News Day