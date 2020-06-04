MDC Alliance resolves to keep name, constitution, slogans and assets

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The main opposition MDC Alliance National Council (NC) has resolved to preserve the existence of its name, constitution, slogans and assets despite a High Court ruling last Friday that it was not a ‘juristic person” and so could not sue or be sued.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, recently appointment MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the opposition party was a duly constituted political party. She added that the MDC Alliance was going to remain and using the same name and preserve its assets.

“The MDC Alliance will preserve the existence of the name, constitution, slogans and assets of the MDC Alliance.

“We restate that the MDC Alliance is a duly constituted political party and a legal persona in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“No individual or quasi-political formation has the right to reverse the will of the people.

“The MDC Alliance was and is a political party recognised and voted for by the people of Zimbabwe.

“We maintain that it is unlawful and misconstruction of reality for any other party to withdraw MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament.”

Recently, the MDC Alliance filed an application to the High Court against the MDC-T’s recall of four legislators Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Lilian Timveous and Prosper Mutseyami who were elected on the MDC Alliance ticket.

The NC has also resolved to allow its Members of Parliament to resume their parliamentary duties.

“It is resolved that following consultations with our structures and constituents, our MPs and councillors are to immediately resume their duties subject to further review,” Mahere added.

The MDC Alliance again resolved to remain under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa and to begin disciplinary action upon legislators who recently went to Parliament without a party directive.

“Any persons who were deployed by the party who did not comply with the Standing Committee resolution to suspend participation in Parliament’s activities pending this resolution will be dealt with in accordance with the constitution in due process,” Mahere added.

Nehanda Radio understands that Chamisa, in the 2018 elections registered the MDC Alliance as a fully-fledged political party, pending a court outcome over the use of names and logos by a splinter group, the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

The MDC-T has been in disagreements over who should have succeeded its long-serving late former leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of cancer on February 14, 2018. Nehanda Radio