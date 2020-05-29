Collins Mnangagwa issues statement on US$1m COVID-19 tender scam

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Collins, has issued a statement denying any business dealings with Delish Nguwaya and Drax International, a company accused of supplying the government with US$1 million worth of COVID-19 equipment at an inflated cost.

According to multiple reports, a leaked memo to former Health permanent secretary Agnes Mahomva from her Finance counterpart George Guvamatanga dated May 8, showed government gave preferential treatment to Drax International to deliver a consignment valued at US$987 720.