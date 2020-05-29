Chamisa replaces Mwonzora, Komichi

By Blessed Mhlanga and Moses Matenga

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday made several changes within his team and replaced Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri who now fronts for the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T, a move he said was meant to strengthen the party.

Jameson Timba moved from the deputy secretary general’s post into Chamisa’s office where he takes over from Komichi while David Chimhini replaces Timba as deputy secretary general and will be joined into the office by Concilia Chinanzvavana.

Lawyer Fadzai Mahere takes over the party’s spokesperson post replacing Daniel Molekele and will be deputised by Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda and Clifford Hlatywayo whose post as deputy secretary for local government will be taken over by Harare councillor Jacob Mafume.

Mafume’s post as secretary for elections was taken over by lan Makone.

Highfield MP Happymore Chidziva will now sit in the standing committee as secretary for rural mobilisation and strategy in Chamisa’s office.

Former Local Government deputy Minister Sessel Zvidzai is the new secretary for local government.

“It is the desire to strengthen the party and some members of the standing committee have left and these are Komichi, Mudzuri and Mwonzora,” party secretary general Chalton Hwende said.

Lovemore Chinoputsa replaced Mwonzora as the deputy secretary for international relations. NewsDay