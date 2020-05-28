Ndoro released by Highlands Park

Highlands Park have announced the departure of Tendai Ndoro from the South Africa Premier Soccer League club.

The 35-year-old former Orlando Pirates striker had a contract until the end of the 2019/20 PSL campaign that has been halted as a result of the coronavirus.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Highlands Park confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday.

“The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution to the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us.”

The Zimbabwean striker made 14 appearances for the Lions of the North this term but rarely featured in the latter stages of the season.

He joined the club at the start of the season but was afforded little game-time under Owen Da Gama, scoring just twice. Sport24