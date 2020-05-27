Beitbridge gruesome murder suspect nabbed

By Thupeyo Muleya

Police have arrested a 31-year-old taxi driver linked to the gruesome murder of a man who was killed at his estranged wife’s homestead in Beitbridge.

It is alleged that Langton Ribombo (35) was fatally attacked with a hoe handle and unknown heavy objects which the assailants also used to smash his head.

The crime occurred in Mapolovhele area, about 18 km north of Beitbridge town.

The suspects dumped the man’s body in a bushy area some 8km along the Beitbridge -Masvingo Highway.

One of the suspects, Admire Ndou of Mapili area in Beitbridge West is alleged to have driven the unregistered Honda Fit carrying Ribombo’s body which he dumped aided by his accomplice.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown and Ndou was reportedly arrested during initial police investigations.

The body of the now deceased who was from Mugwazhuli Village some 25km along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road was found near Mapayi turn off, a day after he was reported missing on Wednesday.

It is alleged that after killing him, the suspects removed his lower lips, tongue and the right eye.

Police Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrest of Ndou yesterday.

“We have arrested one suspect whom we have charged with murder and our investigating officers are pursuing three others. However, we cannot disclose the names of the three suspects for fear of jeopardising investigations,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

He said Ndou was arrested after police managed to locate the owner of the vehicle used to carry Ribombo’s body from Mapolovhele to Mapayi turnoff.

He said the suspect was arrested on Friday.

“We have since sent the suspect to court on murder charges,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

Ndou has since appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate, Mr Toyindepi Zhou who remanded him in custody to June 8. The Chronicle