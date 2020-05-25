Prophet Uebert Angel donates mealie meal and cooking oil to church members

UK based businessman/preacher, Prophet Uebert Angel has donated thousands of bags of mealie meal and cooking oil to members of his 5000 strong Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church in Harare.

As part of its ongoing USD$ 1 million coronavirus relief aid the Uebert Angel Foundation on Sunday assisted families from impacted parts of Harare like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma and Budiriro.

Last week the foundation on what is now it’s 14th outing donated bags of mealie meal to vulnerable families in Mbare. Before that they had been to Chitungwiza, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and other parts of Harare.

According to the church they will also be donating more food items in Rusape, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo and other towns where their church is based while at the same time continuing with donations to non members. The programs are running parallel to each other.

In April this year Prophet Angel through his charitable foundation pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown.

As previously reported by Nehanda Radio, he has received praise across the political divide for “walking the talk” during a time of crisis when most churches have been conspicuous by their silence during the lockdown. MPs Tongai Mnangagwa (Zanu PF), Tapiwa Mashakada (MDC Alliance) and Temba Mliswa (Independent) have paid tribute to the work of his foundation.

Only last week Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba praised Prophet Angel after his donations in Mbare.

“Prophet Angel started doing this well before the pandemic and has continuously given us food, helped us according to 1 Corinthians Chapter 13. God speaks about love and charity and I’m grateful that Prophet Angel is doing that. You can actually see the hand of God through his works.

“He has so far donated food to so many constituencies around Harare. And I can tell you that the Prophet is leading and as Mayor I have also seen others following in his footsteps,” Gomba said.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

WATCH: Prophet Uebert Angel donates mealie meal and cooking oil to church members