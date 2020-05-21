City advise Innocent Kutsanzira

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo City FC have advised their former midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira not to jeopardise their relationship by allowing himself to be influenced by other parties.

Kutsanzira sustained a career ending injury in August last year in a Zifa Southern Region Division One League match between City and CIWU and the midfielder accused the Premiership returnees of neglecting him by leaving him to meet his own medical expenses despite getting injured while on duty for the municipal side.

Kutsanzira broke his leg on August 16, 2019, and an orthopedic surgeon informed him that he had sustained a displaced fracture of the right tibia and fibula and an operation would cost US$2 610.

“I was operated on, but there are other challenges I am facing like regular reviews, which all are costly. Over and above that they (City) have not registered me for this season after my contract ran out and I am now meeting all these expenses on my own,” said Kutsanzira.

After the expiry of his contract, Kutsanzira wrote to the club requesting that his contract be renewed, while he recuperates from the injury.

“As you are aware that a contract can only be entered into after a successful trial period and recommendation from the coaches, this has not happened due to your injury. On the 2nd of March we paid you some money which we hoped you would make use of to attend to your medical requirements, which we felt would be your priority.

“I am surprised that you haven’t done so, but chose to put the blame on the club,” club secretary Horrace Ndubiwa wrote to Kutsanzira in a letter dated March 20, 2020.

City vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo said it was unfortunate that the player wanted to bring the name of the club into disrepute when he knows the good the club had done for him.

“When the boy was injured, he was seen by a top surgeon in the city all at the expense of the club, which is normal, and over and above that, the club continued to pay him whatever other players were getting in terms of winning bonuses or draw allowances because his contract was still running.

“He is no longer a City player but as people who played football and understand the challenges of players, we are willing to listen to him and see how best we can assist him fend for his family. There is no need for him to try and antagonise Bulawayo City in all this.

“For his physio, he can actually go to NSSA because he was injured while on duty, but it seems he wants to go to a private physiotherapist who charges way beyond what the club can afford. I would advise the young man not to listen to advice from outsiders, but to rather come to the club,” said Moyo.

It is believed City were trying to rope him in as one of their junior coaches, replacing the late Barry Daka.

“He was one of the longest and most loyal servants of the club. He must not destroy that relationship and respect which the club had for him by listening to outsiders because at the end of the day it is him who will be left with an egg on his face.

“City met all its contractual obligations and was now looking at the possibility of roping him in as one of the junior coaches as you know the club has so much respect for former players,” said a club source.

A number of former players have found sanctuary at City either as coaches or managers. The Chronicle