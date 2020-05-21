Missing Kwekwe Polytechnic lecturer found dead

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe Polytechnic Mechanical Engineering lecturer was found dead in his apartment in Msasa Park in Kwekwe on Monday.

Fellow tenants discovered Paul Charadza’s body after he had been missing for about 24 hours.

Kwekwe Polytechnic Principal Mr Evans Musara confirmed the incident.

He said Mr Charadza was last seen when he reported for work on Friday.

“We are still in a state of shock. I personally last saw him on Friday when he came to the campus. He was fit and he had no signs of being unwell,” said Mr Musara, before referring further questions to the family.

Charadza’s uncle, Mr Joram Matina said the family was awaiting a post mortem to understand what happened. The Chronicle