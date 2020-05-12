Mthulisi Maphosa eyes Bosso junior ranks

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former national team and Highlanders midfielder Mthulisi Maphosa could become one of the junior coaches at Bosso following reports that he submitted his resume after the resignation of all Bosso’s junior coaches.

The last of the three junior coaches, Dan Ngwenya, who was initially the designated Under-14 coach before being left in charge of the Under-16 and Under-18 age groups after Gift Lunga Jnr and Sizabantu Khoza threw in the towel, also tendered his resignation last week and has reportedly joined ambitious Zifa Bulawayo Division Two side Nabals, who also snapped up Khoza.

Sources told Chronicle Sport that Bosso were eager to engage Maphosa ‘as a matter of urgency’.

“He brought his papers before the national lockdown and the club was still assessing whether to hire him or not. He is a Highlanders son, who understands the culture and values of the organisation and now that the club has no junior coaches, the matter is even more urgent,” said the source.

Maphosa refused to comment when contacted yesterday, but a close associate said the former midfielder initially wanted to be an understudy to Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda in the Bosso 90 side that plays in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

“I am sure you are aware that umemba (Maphosa) attended some coaching courses during his last years with Bulawayo Chiefs. His desire was to work with Mabaleka in the developmental side, but now that all the junior coaches have left, he might have to reconsider that and take up one of the head coaches’ role, if offered the job that is,” said the associate.

Highlanders’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe told our sister publication, Sunday News, at the weekend that the club was eager to engage junior coaches as soon as possible, emphasising that they will cast their nets within the Highlanders family.

“At the moment the struggle is we are under challenging times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with reduced income for most people and businesses, but we are eager to ensure all is in order for our juniors,” said the Highlanders’ supremo.

The Highlanders juniors coaches were funded by proceeds from the team’s home gate takings, but at the moment there are no league games, as all sporting activities are grounded due to the pandemic.

The growing indication is that football action will roar back into life in August this year. The Chronicle