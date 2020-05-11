Kamhuka credits hard work

Ayeyawady United defender Victor Kamhuka says being recognised as the best defender in the Myanmar top-flight is a result of hard work.

During the lockdown, the Myanmar league through an online poll, asked fans to vote for their best players in various positions in the games that have been played so far.

Kamhuka was voted the best defender, with results coming as a testimony of hard work to the former Dynamos player.

“I have won man of the match accolades on multiple occasions. I was named in the best 11 of foreign players team that played the Myanmar national team.

“But this one came as a huge recognition to me, there are a number of good defenders in the league and I would say this is a result of hard work. I will continue working hard,” said Kamhuka.

United had not suffered a defeat before the league was suspended after 10 matches as a measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The team, which is second on the standings in a league of 12 teams, has conceded the least number of goals – three.

And for the team to come up with the best defender in that poll was not a surprise for Kamhuka but he did not expect to win it himself.

“We have done quite well as a team in terms of defending. We are yet to lose a game after nine games and we have only conceded three times.

“So I would say it was not a surprise that Ayeyawady United would get the best defender in the poll but well there are equally good defenders at the team and I feel honoured to be picked as the best;” said the former Black Leopards player.

The Asian country has eased lockdown and there have been considerations of resuming football.

“There are chances that we might return to action but we wait for communication from the authorities who are meeting on May 15. The lockdown rules have been eased and we are now able to train.

“We are looking forward to complete the season and the wish is to continue doing better and possibly win the league,” said the former How Mine defender. H-Metro