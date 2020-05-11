Rufaro, Gwanzura renovations continue

By Desmond Munemo

Rufaro and Gwanzura renovations to meet international standards are notably advancing as hopes for the return of the beautiful game have been resurrected.

In an interview with H-Metro, Harare City Council Director of Housing and Social Development Addmore Nhekairo said much of the work has been completed adding that upgrading of sewer, internal deblocking and enhancement of drainage at Gwanzura stadium is 100 percent complete.

“It is good news that upgrading of sewer line and drainage system is 100 percent complete

“Preparation of the playing surface in terms of leveling is complete; the turf has been bought and is now waiting to be laid.

“The borehole is drilled and also solar fittings have been installed to ensure constant water supply.

“The designs for new changing rooms, doping and press rooms are done.

“Bill of quantities is compiled and requisitions to procure materials have been raised while the procurement process is underway.

“The demolition of old toilets are done and designs for new one done as we now wait for materials,” explained Nhekairo.

For Rufaro stadium, Nhekairo said the leveling of the ground is 80 percent complete while the gravelling of the car park is made.

“The turnstiles are repaired now.

“Solar panels for borehole at Rufaro stadium have been installed on roof of western grand stand.

“Another borehole was paid for and drilling and its installation is to be completed starting this week.

“Designs of new changing rooms, doping and press rooms to conform to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requirements are underway,” said Nhekairo.

He added:

“Covid-19 did disrupt the timelines that council had because Rufaro playing surface, turnstiles and borehole were supposed to have been completed by May whilst works at Gwanzura were to be completed by end of June 2020.

“Our men are on the grounds and we hope to complete everything after the lockdown relaxed conditions.

“The lockdown slowed down works on the ground and affected council’s ability to finance the works due to a Sharp fall in revenue as well as increase in Covid 19 related expenses.”

Councillor Hammy Madzingira the chairperson of Education, Health, Housing, Community and Licensing (EHHCL) committee said the progress is a sign of commitment to satisfy the football fraternity.

“This is a significant progress made under harsh challenges but we have been resolute so that the football world can resume what seemed to be water under the bridge.

“We appeal to all stakeholders, companies and everyone to come on board and partner with us in this stadia project.

“The revamping of stadiums will see many opportunities for the communities, investors, footballers and everyone involved,” said Madzingira. H-Metro