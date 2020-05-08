Khama to wait a little longer for title

Khama Billiat and his Kaizer Chiefs teammates will have to wait a little longer to learn the fate of their South African Premiership campaign following yesterday’s crucial meeting involving the league’s decision-makers.

The Amakhosi currently lead the race for the championship, with Sundowns a close second, while several other teams in the Premier and First Divisions are anxiously waiting to learn their fate in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the meeting of the PSL’s executive committee did not produce an outcome yesterday, leaving all stakeholders in the dark for a little while longer.

The online conference call lasted several hours, from the morning until late into the afternoon, before discussions were eventually paused.

“Thanks for your patience. I doubt there will be any update today. Exco (executive committee) has adjourned for now,” read a communiqué from the PSL’s senior manager Luxolo September yesterday.

“If and when there is an update, I will definitely update you. I know this is not what you want to hear but for now that’s what I can say. I’m just trying to ensure we don’t just keep quiet.”

When talks will resume is unknown, but this may be indicative of the importance of the difficult decision the League is currently faced with amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News broke earlier yesterday that Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed locally-based professional player infected.

This, too, may have added a twist to proceedings, with the risk of player-to-player spread now needing to be taken into further consideration.

Furthermore, the Government currently has stringent regulations in place that prohibit any non-essential movements across provinces, posing further challenges to football’s potential return.

Ultimately, at this stage, there is no rush to make any decision as doing so may have consequences for the health and safety of players and staff, as well as the future of the game.

The Buccaneers yesterday confirmed that midfielder Motshwari presented with flu-like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his result came back positive.

Motshwari (29) is now asymptomatic and is currently in self isolation at home for the next 14 days.

In accordance with relevant protocols, the relevant health authorities have been notified of the case by the club. “The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time,” the club said via a statement.

In a message to all South Africans, Pirates urged citizens of Mzansi to continue practicing safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the infection.

“Always wash your hands, wear masks in public and always remember to practice physical distancing.” — Kick-Off/Sport24.