Kenyan widow who cooked stones for children loses baby

A Kenyan widow filmed cooking stones to make her children believe she was preparing food has lost her last-born child, the Daily Nation newspaper report.

The four-month-old baby died on Thursday after being discharged from hospital where she was treated for a persistent fever, the newspaper reports, quoting Peninah Bahati Kitsao’s 24-year-old son.

Her neighbours in the coastal city of Mombasa brought her plight to public attention last month.

People then sent her money and a local organisation also helped her to open a bank account because she is illiterate. BBC News