Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Kenyan widow who cooked stones for children loses baby

19,032

A Kenyan widow filmed cooking stones to make her children believe she was preparing food has lost her last-born child, the Daily Nation newspaper report.

Peninah Bahati Kitsao was widowed last year (Picture by CAROLINE MWAWASI/TUKO)
Peninah Bahati Kitsao was widowed last year (Picture by CAROLINE MWAWASI/TUKO)

The four-month-old baby died on Thursday after being discharged from hospital where she was treated for a persistent fever, the newspaper reports, quoting Peninah Bahati Kitsao’s 24-year-old son.

Her neighbours in the coastal city of Mombasa brought her plight to public attention last month.

People then sent her money and a local organisation also helped her to open a bank account because she is illiterate. BBC News

Related Articles

Protests in Nairobi over demolition of informal houses

15,665

Kenya floods have killed nearly 200 in past month: govt

13,376

UN warns of ‘excessive force’ in Covid-19…

27,068

Coronavirus: Kenya quarantine escapees arrested while…

35,923
You might also like More from author
Comments