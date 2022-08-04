No sex until I win elections: Raila Odinga appeals to supporters

By Racheal Nyaguthie | TUKO.co.ke |

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has asked Kenyan women to withhold sexual relations with their lovers until he wins the presidency.

With five days to the General Election in which Kenyans will choose the republic’s fifth head of state, Raila urged couples to abstain from intimacy and keep their eyes on the prize.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 3, the front-runner in the presidential race urged women to turn away their men if they demand having relations with them before he is declared the winner.

Waruguru advises women to abstain

In other news, TUKO.co.ke also reported that Laikipia woman representative Cate Waruguru asked women to deny their lovers’ conjugal rights until Deputy President William Ruto wins.

Waruguru asked the women to abstain from their conjugal duties until Ruto is declared the winner in the August 9 General Election.

Waruguru is an ardent supporter of the DP, and his efforts have been rewarded after being listed on the party’s nomination list.

Most recent opinion poll

In a separate story, a survey conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) established that Raila commands national support of 53%. Notably, the research company said the results were derived from the respondents who said they intend to vote. If the undecided electorate, who amounted to 8% of the respondents, are included, the figures will change to 49% for Raila and 41% for Ruto.