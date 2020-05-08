Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Protests in Nairobi over demolition of informal houses

Demonstrators barricaded a major highway in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, to protest against the demolition of their informal houses in the Kariobangi area.

FILE picture of protests that were by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who lost the 2013 election to President Uhuru Kenyatta (BEN CURTIS/AP)
They lit bonfires and engaged anti-riot police in running battles. Some were filmed looting shops. Motorists and pedestrians were also caught up in the clashes.

The Monday demolition was supervised by armed police officers.

Local media reported that the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company was behind the demolition to reclaim land allegedly grabbed.

Thousands of families were left homeless. Politicians and civil activists said there was a court order against the exercise.

Many Kenyans have criticised the government for allowing the demolitions to take place at a time when it was urging people to stay at home so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Senators on Wednesday said the evicted families should be compensated. BBC News

