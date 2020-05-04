Mai TT will only return to Zimbabwe “when the quarantine is over”

Comedienne Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, says she will only return back to Zimbabwe from the United Kingdom “when the quarantine is over.”

Mai TT who came to the UK in March, with her then younger lover Zizoe Pamyk says “I am only returning when the quarantine is over because I do not want to risk my life and that of my children.”

She said England is taking serious health precautionary measures to curb the spreading of Covid-19 and that will take her more days before she returns to Zimbabwe.

Last week she decided to bottle her feelings into a reggae song, with UK based singer Kazz Khalif, effectively telling her former lover Zizoe Pamyk “I’m Letting You Go”.

“Let him go song is a direct response to Zizoe who seduced me with a hidden intention to market his songs while wasting my time,” said Mai TT.

“I am moving on with my life and besides marriage God blessed me with gifts that cannot be stolen by anyone and singing gives me hope and strength.

“God opened a door for me to meet international musician like Kazz and the song is now trending in England that I see myself reaching far by forgetting the past,” said Mai TT. Nehanda Radio