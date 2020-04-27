One dies in army truck accident

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) died on the spot, while 23 others were injured when an army truck veered off the road and landed on its side yesterday in the Makuti area of Mashonaland West Province.

At least three of the officers were seriously injured, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred near the 49km peg along the Kariba-Makuti Road around midday.

The injured were taken to Kariba District Hospital to receive medical assistance.

The truck was ferrying members of the ZNA who were helping in enforcing the national lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

According to sources, the truck was transferring the army officers to their respective bases in Harare after their shift.

ZNA director public relations Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the accident, saying investigations into what could have happened were underway.

“We do confirm that a truck carrying our members who were on routine duties in Kariba was involved in an accident this afternoon (yesterday) resulting in one death and 24 people being injured,” he said.

“Details are still sketchy, but investigations are underway to establish what could have happened.”

Kariba District medical officer Dr Godfrey Muza could not give the state of those admitted, saying he was yet to be briefed. The Herald