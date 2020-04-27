Esrom Nyandoro loses prized boots

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The boots that former midfield maestro Esrom Nyandoro wore when the Warriors took on Cameroon in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals were stolen at the family home in Mzilikazi.

The Warriors lost that encounter 3-5 to the Indomitable Lions, but the game will best be vividly remembered for Nyandoro’s booming volley from outside the box for the third goal, which was voted goal of the tournament.

Nyandoro revealed this in an interview with Chronicle Sport to promote his football memorabilia auction that takes place tonight, with proceeds going to the #onemillionmasks and sanitersforZim campaign.

“Those ones (boots) were stolen, I no longer have them,” he said.

Because those boots were stolen, the boots he wore in the 2006 Afcon finals in Egypt when Zimbabwe beat Ghana 2-1 in a Group D encounter on January 3 will go under the hammer online.

It was Zimbabwe’s second consecutive appearance at the continental football finals and had they won by more than two goals, the Warriors would have qualified for the quarter finals.

In tonight’s auction, the former AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns roving midfield will part with the jersey he wore in the 2004 Afcon finals, the boots he used at the 2006 Afcon finals as well as a selected range of Mamelodi Sundowns jerseys he wore in his 11-year career with the Brazilians.

“Covid-19 didn’t send a warning, it is destroying everything, this is not the time to overthink, it is time to sacrifice and ensure the safety of everyone. Patrice Motsepe (Mamelodi Sundowns owner) taught me that you give your all to the world and your soul will be the happiest,” reads Nyandoro’s rallying call for his auction.

According to organisers of today’s auction, the opening bid for the Warriors jersey is pegged at US$10 000 and it will be by invitation whereby those invited will pay US$1 000 to take part.

A maximum of 200 participants will be allowed.

The auction will be conducted via Nyandoro’s Instagram page starting from 8pm and will feature the football legend himself, Tapiwa Virima, Vimbai Musvaburi and former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma. The Chronicle