Nakamba foundation goes online

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba has launched a website for his foundation, which will be used to reach out to the public as well as fundraise for its activities.

The Aston Villa midfielder registered a trust to manage the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) as part of his way of giving back to the local community by creating a platform for youth development and life skills capacitation at the beginning of the year.

Nakamba’s childhood friend, Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe, who is based in Turkey, was among the first people to share the marvelousnakambafoundation.org.uk link on his numerous social media platforms on Tuesday night.

The website’s main page has an appealing message “Together we can make a change!” as well as a link that allows well-wishers to donate to the foundation.

MNF also outlines its vision, mission and core values on its home page.

It says its mission and vision is to make a lasting difference and impact positively on disadvantaged children and young people through sports, education and opportunities within some of our marginalised communities in Zimbabwe.

Last month, MNF announced that it had paid school fees for 1 500 children in 21 schools from five provinces through its education assistance programme (EAP).

The Villa star has been using his personal investments to fund the foundation, while working on roping in donors and establishing corporate partnerships to drive the project.

It is envisaged that youngsters may follow in the footsteps of Nakamba, who at the age of 15 had his first professional football contract with local side Bantu Rovers FC.

Driven by the desire to have a positive influence on the youths, MNF says young footballers across the Bulawayo, irrespective of club affiliation, will benefit from the organisation.

It is the desire of the foundation to hold periodic localised, regional and international sports training camps.

MNF has applied for land where it intends to build a library and football facilities in Bulawayo.

Those interested in getting updates and promotions from the MNF can also sign up.

MNF comes after fellow national team players Kudakwashe Mahachi and Khama Billiat launched their foundations last year as part of their efforts to give back to the community. The Chronicle