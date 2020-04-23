Mourners dispersed

By Arron Nyamayaro

More than hundred mourners were yesterday dispersed by police for violating the stipulated number in line with Covid-19 guidelines at a farm in Mashonaland East province.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident urging traditional leaders to monitor villagers and make sure they are complying with Government directives on Covid-19.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the incident where mourners were dispersed at a farm yesterday,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Circumstances were that relatives of the deceased were claiming that they were experiencing a bizarre incident where body of the buried woman was seen in the village.

“Police dispersed the mourners over failure to meet health measures set by Government in curbing the spreading of Coronavirus and chief among them was that of social distance.

“As police we continue to urge people to comply with measures set by Government in curbing the spreading of Covid-19.

“Anyone caught violating Government directives will risk being arrested and we urge traditional leaders in helping villagers in that regard,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

People from three villages near Stanton Farm along Shamva Road rushed at the reburial service of the body of a woman who was buried two weeks ago in Murewa.

Reports were that the body was exhumed at a cemetery in Murewa after it was spotted in a mysterious way leading to the reburial. H-Metro