Pregnant nurse, 28, dies after contracting COVID-19 – but baby survives

By Isobel Frodsham | Sky News |

A 28-year-old pregnant nurse has died after contracting coronavirus.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years, died on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Her baby was delivered successfully via emergency caesarean and is doing well, according to the hospital.

Rhoda Asiedu and Gloria Gyan, thought to be two friends of Ms Agyapong, have since set up a fundraiser in her name for her husband and daughter, which has so far raised more than £20,000.

Its original target was £2,000.

They added her daughter has been named Mary.

On the fundraising page, the duo said: “Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable.

“You will forever be in our hearts Mary. Your memories are still with us and we will cherish them forever until we meet again. We will forever miss you.”

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that Ms Agyapong tested positive for COVID-19 on 5 April and was admitted to the hospital she worked at on 7 April.

She died five days later.

It is not clear if her newborn has tested positive for the disease. Ms Agyapong’s husband is currently self-isolating and has also been tested for COVID-19.

Ms Agyapong had been working at the hospital until at least 12 March, well into her third trimester, Channel 4 News reported.

But the hospital said it did not have any coronavirus patients before she took maternity leave.

David Carter, chief executive of the trust, said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday.

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”