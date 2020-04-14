De Jongh goes for experience

By Snodia Mikiri

FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh says he values experience and discipline when choosing the team’s captain.

De Jongh joined FC Platinum early this year from Highlanders. He has retained Petros Mhari as the team’s captain.

Mhari will be deputised by Kelvin Madzongwe, Gift Bello and Ralph Kawondera respectively.

“I have made my choice and the four are suitable for the job.

“This is what I am going with but things can also change.

“But Silas(Songani) is also a leader he needs no specific armband, he is a great player too.

“Experience is key in choosing a leader. These youngsters can’t be leaders they also have a lot to learn themselves. A captain is a player with experience and leader qualities,” said De Jongh.

De Jongh heaped praises on Madzongwe who is the second captain.

“Madzongwe is a good example of a leader.

“Kelvin is our unsung hero. He has experience, a lot of it. He knows the team very well and he will lead with an example. He is an example on and off the pitch,” he added.

De Jongh said he has assembled a great team and can’t wait for the league to start.

“Our goals haven’t changed and we can’t wait for the games to begin.

“We remain focused. We have a lot of good players just that everyone can’t be a captain,” he said. H-Metro