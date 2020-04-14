Kawondera’s Absa move uncertain

By Rest Mutore

Soccer Star of the year first runner-up, Ralph Kawondera, is afraid his possible move to the Absa Premiership might be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the suspension of sporting activities around the world.

The FC Platinum midfielder was linked with Maritzburg United and Baroka in January but could not move because of limited slots for foreign players.

H-Metro, then, reported that one of the clubs committed to sign in in June, which the player confirmed.

However, speaking to H-Metro yesterday, Kawondera said though one of the clubs has been in contact, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak might impact negatively.

“I’m I afraid with the pandemic that we are facing at the moment. The deal might be affected because no one is aware when it will end.

“Of course ,we are talking and waiting for things to go back to normal but you know that uncertainty, that you don’t know when this will end,” said Kawondera.

He said a number of organisations are being affected on their financial flows which is not sparing clubs and footballers.

Top clubs and federations around the world have announced pay reductions for their players and staff.

And the former Triangle United captain believes this will also affect players who were on the move, with possibilities of some clubs putting deals on hold.

“The major issue is on financial flows, business is on hold. A number of institutions are on the disadvantage, including clubs as you have heard some are talking pay cuts while others have already effected.

“So pending or possible deals will likely be affected but I will remain hopeful and pray for the good,” added Kawondera.

The country’s second best footballer for the 2019 season said, for now, focus is at FC Platinum where is looking forward to a good season.

He made his debut for Pure Platinum Play in their 2-0 win over Highlanders in the Castle Challenge Cup last month and was among the outstanding players.

“The best thing is to focus on what you have control over, where you are currently contracted and to me that is FC Platinum. I’m looking forward to a good season.

“We are waiting to see this disease recedes so that the league starts. That will then shape my future.”

Kawondera said he is doing his best as a professional to keep his fitness.

“As a professional footballer even if we are on lockdwn I have to work on my own because I know what is coming.

“We were given guidelines to follow which are helping us a lot,” said Kawondera, reiterating the need for the public to respect lockdown regulations, “To our fans and everyone the message remains the same, stay home and practice social distancing.

“Do all the precautionary measures spelled out by the authorities so that we fight this enemy and win together.” H-Metro