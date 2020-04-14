Sadomba chooses administration

By Chioniso Mashakada

Former Dynamos captain Edward Sadomba says he will not venture into coaching like many players when they retire but will rather focus on adminstration.

Sadomba retired at the end of last season.

He has since set up a sports consultancy company which he intends to use his connection from abroad to help upcoming sportspeople.

“I have decided to take the administration side because that’s where my passion is.

“I had a privilege to see and learn how things are run in different nations across the globe and also why they are more successful as well as achieving great things simultaneously.

“Regarding the consultancy, the aim is to help young athletes to realise their sporting potential.

“We have very strong links globally offering professional contracts and scholarships for both local and international.

“The aim is to fight poverty and drug abuse through sport and help people excel in different sports discipline since people have different backgrounds.

“In other words I’m saying I want to open a way for other athletes to do better nomatter their background, race, gender or colour. ” he said. H-Metro