COVID-19: Upgrade for Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital

By Joseph Madzimure

The inter-ministerial-taskforce on Covid-19 has been tasked to expeditiously spruce up Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital to accommodate Covid-19 related cases.

The infectious hospital has a capacity to accommodate 160 Covid-19 related patients.

Briefing the media soon after assessing the state of prepared of handing Covid-19 cases at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare today, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the hospital is a good place for Covid-19 related cases, but it requires attention.

“It is bigger, even bigger than Wilkins Hospital, but it needs a lot of attention. They are only using the ground floor now, but they will also want to use the first and second floor, which are quite intact beds are there and everything is there,” he said.

He called for the need to renovate elevators and drill two more boreholes to accommodate Covid-19 related cases.

“The elevators which should be taking patients to the beds it’s not functional. We need to attend to that. We also need to spruce up the whole area as it is, both the beds, the walls and the floors. Once that is done then everything is ok.

“We will be more comfortable. We will even take more Covid-19 patients here, than Wilkins Hospital,” said VP Mohadi. The Herald