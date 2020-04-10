Air Zimbabwe to Place Some Employees on Leave Due to Virus

By Godfrey Marawanyika

Zimbabwe’s troubled national airline will place some if its employees on indefinite unpaid leave from April 23 as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded its operations.

“This decision has been made after evaluating all the available and possible options,” Air Zimbabwe said in staff rationalization circular to all its employees obtained by Bloomberg and confirmed by the airline.

Air Zimbabwe has been under administration since Oct. 2018, but has so far failed to secure any potential suitors. Bloomberg