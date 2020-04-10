Three more Covid-19 related deaths in Western Cape, South Africa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in his daily update there were three more Covid-19 related deaths in the province.

The deaths of a 63-year-old male, a 79-year-old male and a 47-year-old male bring the total in the Western Cape to six.

He added there were currently 31 people in hospital, with 12 being cared for in intensive care units.

“Over the next three weeks we must all take every precaution to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable including the elderly and the sick,” Winde said in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the nationwide lockdown would be extended.

“We can do this by staying at home, by washing our hands regularly and ensuring that when we do go out, that we keep a distance of 1.5 metres between ourselves and any other person. Make sure that if you are ill, that you stay at home, and that if you experience flu-like symptoms, that you call either the national hotline (0800 029 999) or the provincial one on 021 928 4102.”

Winde called on residents to obey the rules, and remember the police, law enforcement and traffic services would be enforcing regulations on the roads over the Easter weekend.

He added that since community screening and testing started a week ago, 12 376 people had been screened. Of these, 852 had been referred for testing.

He thanked communities who welcomed health workers, and the residents who were screened.

Winde said there would be no community screening over the long weekend, but they would be scaling up screening and testing. IOL