Uebert Angel pledges US$1 million in fight against coronavirus in Zimbabwe

UK based businessman/preacher Uebert Angel has pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus in Zimbabwe by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown.

All through last week his Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church had its ‘Missions Week’ and several of their funding partners came through to raise the money required.

In one of his online sermons this week Angel said “true religion is in helping people and during this global pandemic the church has a role to not only pray for people but also offer help.”

Zimbabwe is in the second week of a 21-day lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of the deadly virus. But with over 90 percent of the population working in the informal sector, the lockdown has crippled the ability of most families to feed themselves.

In January this year the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

The foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

The challenge this time is much larger. The church says it intends to use its structures across Zimbabwe to identify vulnerable families and help with food supplies and groceries.

In November 2015 the preacher and his wife Beverly fed thousands of squatters in the city of Nakodar, India. He was at the time on a global crusade to grow his church outside Zimbabwe.

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc worldwide most church leaders have faced criticism for not doing anything to help. A good number have spent time feeding conspiracy theories, engaging in prophecies about when it will end, instead of offering help to their congregants. Nehanda Radio