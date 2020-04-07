Mwonzora claims to have taken charge of and locked up MDC HQ

MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora claims to have taken charge of the opposition party’s affairs and locked up the headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House.

Last week the Supreme Court declared that Thokozani Khupe was the legitimate leader of the MDC-T and the party should go back to its 2014 structures before calling for a congress in 90 days.

Mr Mwonzora, who reverted to being MDC-T secretary-general, said he would reopen the offices after the 21-day lockdown.

“I am the secretary-general and I am in charge of the day-to-day running of the party. I have closed the party offices up until the end of the 21-day lockdown. We have to follow the law,” said Mr Mwonzora.

However, MDC-Alliance secretary-general Mr Charlton Hwende insisted that he was in charge of the day-to-day running of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

“Mr Mwonzora is not responsible for the administration of the MDC-Alliance. He is in charge of the MDC-T that is led by Khupe. I am at the MRT House now and still in charge directing our Covid-19 strategy and intervention,” fumed Mr Hwende.

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has already said the judgement does not affect Chamisa’s presidency of the main opposition party in the country.

“The judgement affects an entity called the MDC-T not MDC Alliance. We are the MDC Alliance and our President is Nelson Chamisa.”

‘We will read the judgement and shelve the judgement in our libraries. It doesn’t affect the MDC Alliance. The MDC alliance was never sited in the SC proceedings’.

“My position is that we as MDC we held our congress in May 2019. Nelson Chamisa is our president and our next congress is 2024. Full stop,” Biti told reporters last week Tuesday.