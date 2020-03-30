Rwanda warns public against unapproved drugs that ‘treat’ Covid-19

By Thembelihle Mkhonza

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has warned the general public against taking unapproved drugs for treating Covid-19.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Rwanda FDA said Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin were not yet approved for treating the virus.

Some of the medicines are used in the treatment of other diseases, such as malaria.

“The competent authorities in Rwanda and World Health Organisation have not yet approved the drugs to treat Covid-19,” the country’s FDA tweeted.

“Research on appropriate treatment and a vaccine for Covid-19 are still on-going in some countries and you will be informed on updates in due time.

“Therefore, the use of those medicines off-label is prohibited and are only dispensed under medical prescription.”

Pharmacies were requested to adhere to good dispensing practices.

The authority also advised citizens to adhere to the measures put in place by government to fight the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the Rwandan health department announced that the country has 70 confirmed Covid-19 cases. African News Agency (ANA)