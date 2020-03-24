Parirenyatwa dumps lawyers

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Former minister of Health and Child Care David Parirenyatwa has dumped his lawyers who represented him from trial commencement to the defence case.

Parirenyatwa was initially represented by Advocate Metha instructed by James Makiya and has now roped in Innocent Chingarande who is being instructed by Gerald Mlotshwa of Titan Law.

Because of his engagement of the new lawyers, Parirenyatwa sought a postponement to allow his defence counsel to familiarise himself with the record.

On the last hearing, Parirenyatwa’s lawyers had withdrawn their urgent chamber application for a stay of proceedings before the High Court which saw Parirenyatwa taking to the witness stand in his defence case pending review at the High Court.

The trial has had several dramatic turns when the trial was stopped by the Prosecutor General for five months after the State had impeached its star witness Dr. George Washaya who was the former chairman of NATPHARM.

The matter was remanded to April 30 for trial continuation.

Parirenyatwa is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly directed former National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) board chairperson George Washaya to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku’s contract and replace her with Newman Madzikwa.

Meanwhile, Vice President Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa also appeared in the same court where her trial was in false start.

The State’s representative Netsai Mushayabasa sought for a postponement on unspecified reasons and the matter was placed on a continuous roll from 12 to 15 May.

Marry is alleged to have assaulted Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s family maid Delight Munyoro.

Munyoro filed a police report alleging that Marry had assaulted her at Hellenic School following a heated argument over the custody of Marry and VP Chiwenga’s three minor children.

Munyoro claims to have sustained a cut on her lips after being struck by Marry. She is also claiming that some of her teeth are loose and are now shaking following the alleged assault.

Deputy Chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere appeared for the State. H-Metro