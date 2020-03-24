Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Katawa impresses in Russia

Dynamos winger Nigel Katawa is said to have impressed in Russia where he was on trials for more than a month.

GLAMOUR BOY . . . Dynamos winger Nigel Katawa celebrates after opening the scoring for his side against Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at Rufaro yesterday. — Picture by Kuda Hunda
Katawa left Zimbabwe together with goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani for a trial stint at top-flight side Rubin Kazan.

“Katawa has impressed and he is set to sign a contract anytime soon.

“He is back in the country to fix a few papers and he will be going back soon for good.

“That is the reason why Dynamos did not register him,” said a source close to the player.

The youngster had an impressive 2019 season that saw him commanding the first jersey under coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Katawa is not part of the players Dynamos registered for the 2020 season. H-Metro

